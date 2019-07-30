Two inmates of Dubuque County Jail face assault charges for allegedly fighting twice Sunday.
Court documents state that the first fight between Whittley K. Simmons, 30, of Delmar, Iowa, and Naomi C. Olin, 23, of 444 Angella St., No. 12, occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday. The women got into an argument, then Olin would not let Simmons leave the area. When Simmons pushed Olin, Olin punched Simmons in the face several times.
It ended when Simmons walked away, though no one reported the fight to jailers.
A few minutes later, Simmons walked up behind Olin, who was sitting at a table, and punched her in the side of the face, documents state. The two then fought again.
Both women were charged with assault with injury in relation to the fights.
Online records state that Olin was in jail on charges of fifth-degree theft and failure to appear in court. Simmons was being housed at the jail for another county, though it was not immediately clear which.