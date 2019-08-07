Dubuque City Council members this week did not have a private discussion regarding the performance of a high-ranking employee because there were not enough votes to enter the closed session.
The officials would not disclose which of three staff members was to be the focus of the discussion.
Afterward, the council members who voted in favor of the session were miffed by their colleagues who voted against it.
“I don’t avoid going to a doctor because I fear hearing the results or facing what that means,” said Council Member Brett Shaw. “It’s not an appropriate way of doing things.”
The last item of this week’s meeting agenda was a closed session. State code allows council members to hold such sessions, during which they discuss matters without the public present, if those matters meet certain criteria. The agenda stated that this closed session was to discuss “pending litigation and real estate transfer negotiations” and “professional evaluations.”
Per Iowa law, a supermajority of the elected body — in this case, five of the seven council members — must agree to enter closed session.
Council Members Luis Del Toro, Kate Larson, Jake Rios and Brett Shaw voted in favor. But Mayor Roy Buol and Council Members Ric Jones and David Resnick voted against the move.
Reached after the meeting, Buol and council members refused to divulge specifics about what would have been discussed during the closed session.
“It is the first time I have ever voted against going into a closed session,” Buol said. “But I didn’t think the discussion in question was warranted.”
Resnick declined to comment, referring questions to Buol. Jones did not respond to a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Rios confirmed the vote was “to evaluate a staff member.”
“We can’t say a whole lot, but if you look at years past and see what coincides with what the City Council does every year, you can figure it out,” he said.
For the past four years, the council has evaluated performances of the three positions that council members appoint — the city manager, city attorney and city clerk — during closed-session meetings in mid- or late July.
Council members then typically vote on pay or benefit changes during subsequent meetings. Those actions always take place in open session.
The council held a special meeting July 17 solely to have a closed session for professional evaluations.
Larson said the full council agreed to continue those discussions this week. Larson said she, Rios, Del Toro and Shaw were surprised when their three colleagues voted against doing so.
“The matters to be discussed were previously understood by the full council,” Del Toro said. “What you saw last night was a blockage of those discussions.”
Rios said he thought Buol, Jones and Resnick wanted to delay a vote following the evaluation until after this year’s City Council election, set for Nov. 5. The seats of Del Toro, Resnick and Rios will be on the ballot. Del Toro and Resnick have said they will run for re-election, while Rios has said he will not.
Following the failed vote to enter the closed session, a motion was made to adjourn the meeting. It passed, 4-3, with Larson, Rios and Del Toro voting against it.