Alliant Energy officials have responded to dozens of consumer questions regarding a controversial proposal to hike residential electricity rates by nearly 25%.
The Iowa Utilities Board is considering a requested 24.45% increase to residential electricity rates, which would bump the average monthly bill from $82 to $102. An “interim” rate hike — of about $8 per month — was implemented April 1.
Public hearings regarding the proposal are set for Oct. 7 to 9 at the board’s offices in Des Moines.
Alliant officials have argued that the rate increase is necessary to help pay for investments made in renewable energies, such as wind turbines.
The IUB already hosted a handful of meetings throughout the state — including one in Dubuque — to gather public input. Comments collected during those meetings and through online submissions largely have been critical of the plan.
“It will make it more difficult to survive,” wrote William Roth, of Dubuque, in a submitted comment. “What are folks going to do if they are already barely able to make their payments? Although I agree that it is important to update everything and invest in renewable energy, this is not the way. We need to support Iowa residents first.”
The IUB compiled a list of 40 questions not answered during the earlier meetings. Questions ranged from technical queries — “What is (Alliant’s) cost per kilowatt for its wind turbines?” — to economic quandaries — “Since inflation is around 2% and customer usage is generally flat, how is (Alliant) justifying this rate increase?”
The company responded Friday with a 28-page document addressing each question individually. For example, in response to the latter question about inflation and customer usage, Alliant asserted that its rate review application is not “based on the inflation rate.”
“Rather, each application is based on the costs of providing safe and reliable service to customers,” utility officials wrote. “(Alliant’s) investments in renewables, the energy grid and natural gas infrastructure, as well as the expanded customer options our customers and communities expect, will benefit our customers in the near term and for many years to come.”
Spokesman Justin Foss said that the company was committed to answering consumer questions.
“(The questions) were asked at the meetings, but because of time or a variety of other reasons, (they) weren’t able to be answered,” he said. “We’re just responding to those.”
Michael Burds, of Dubuque, submitted a comment describing the increase as “excessive and burdensome.”
He told the Telegraph Herald that he is retired and on a fixed income. According to Burds, Alliant’s profits should fund investments in new technology, such as wind energy.
“I’ve got two family members that are involved in wind energy, so I know a little bit (about the industry),” Burds said. “While I know those undertakings are expensive, shareholders and upper-echelon (utility executives) ... could sacrifice a little bit on that one.”
Another question on the IUB list pondered whether the utility company, if granted this rate increase, would seek another soon.
Foss said: “This would be a permanent (rate) increase until some situation changes.”
“Our last change was in 2017, and before that, we’d held rates steady for six years,” he said.
He pointed to the significant bureaucratic hoops that utility companies must jump through to enact rate changes.
“When we kind of look back through history, we don’t increase rates every year,” Foss said. “We have to file and go through this long process to increase our rates, which is unique for most consumer goods. If you think about the price of bread, the price of gasoline, your cable TV, any other service, they will change their price without any notice and as often as they need to.”
Foss said Alliant officials already have made a $1.8 billion investment in wind energy. Now, the company needs to be “reimbursed.”
This was deemed the “most cost-effective way forward,” he said.
“We know that there is a cost of doing nothing,” Foss said. “We’ve been asked that. ‘Why’d you do this at all? Just do nothing.’ There’s a cost to that as well.”
However, it is a hard sell to customers like Greg Drury, of Miles, Iowa, who submitted a written comment to the IUB.
He pointed to Alliant’s financial performance as a compelling argument against the increase.
In July, the company’s stock hit $50.49 per share, the highest total in at least five years.
“Alliant speaks of all the things they are doing to lower energy costs, but they all seem to have the reverse effect because now they need to make historically large rate increases,” Drury wrote. “Alliant’s profits, revenues and dividend payments are at all-time highs! How about a rate decrease, you vampires?”