A Dubuque woman accused of having $4,000 worth of Ecstasy was sentenced this week to 10 days in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser offense.
Ashleigh D. Jordan, 21, no permanent address, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, in this case Ecstasy. As part of a plea deal, that charge was reduced from possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and a charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed.
Judge Thomas Bitter sentenced Jordan to one year in prison, but he suspended all but 10 days of that time. She also was sentenced to two years of probation and must pay fines and other court- related costs.
The charges against Jordan stemmed from a traffic stop earlier this year.
Court documents state Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies stopped Siobham A. Miles, 23, of Dubuque, for speeding on Feb. 26 on U.S. 61/151 near Twin Valley Drive. Deputies found several small bags of marijuana in the vehicle, which Miles said belonged to her and Jordan, who also was in the vehicle.
Deputies also found 203 ecstasy pills in Jordan’s pockets and 28.4 grams of crack cocaine on Miles, documents said. Authorities said both are consistent with dealer amounts, with the crack cocaine worth about $2,800 and ecstasy worth about $4,000.
Miles is charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and her next hearing is set for Aug. 19.