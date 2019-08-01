PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Officials at a Prairie du Chien hospital have named an interim CEO after voting to oust the facility’s former leader.
The Crossing Rivers Health Board of Directors recently voted to “end the tenure” of former CEO Bill Sexton, who held the position since 2009, according to a press release.
Filling his shoes — at least temporarily — will be Garith Steiner, who currently serves as the administrative vice president of Gundersen Critical Access Hospitals. Per an agreement with Gundersen Health System, Steiner will step away from that role Sept. 6 to serve as CEO for 12 months.
“The future focus will be on remaining a strong, community-centered organization,” board President Katie Garrity said in the release. “It is not the intention of the board of directors to enter into any form of affiliation with Gundersen, or any other organization. This is simply an agreement in the interim, until a new CEO is hired.”