MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Starting today, Jackson County voters can vote on funding a new jail and the appointment of a county official.
Early voting starts ahead of a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 6. It will present another opportunity for residents to fund construction of a new jail that would replace what officials say is an aged, inefficient structure that is on the verge of being shut down by the state.
“If it doesn’t pass, the ball’s in (the State of Iowa’s) court,” said Steve Schroeder, chief deputy with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the chairman of the committee leading the jail project.
For it to pass, more than 60 percent of those who cast ballots will need to support the bond measure. It would give the county authority to issue bonds totaling $6.5 million to construct the 50-bed facility.
The jail would house men and women in separate areas. It would be built on land optioned by the county along Main Street near the U.S. 61 interchange.
Schroeder said project leaders listened after last year’s bond measure failed.
“We got a new construction manager and a new architect, and we lowered the price approximately half a million dollars,” he said.
Meanwhile, the number of inmates the structure could accommodate markedly increased, so the price per bed dropped from about $182,000 to $83,000, according to Schroeder.
Anyone who sees the current jail — such as the 100 or so who toured the facility earlier this summer — can see the need, according to Schroeder.
“The people that have taken the tour have been amazed at the conditions that they’ve seen inside,” he said. “The lack of space, the safety and security of our staff and the conditions inside the jail, inside the office.”
The alternative to building a new facility is shipping inmates to other county jails, which would be costly, according to Schroeder.
“We’ve got two options here, and both options are going to cost you money,” he said. “It’s going to be cheaper to build a new jail than what it is to send our inmates out of county. ... Either way, it’s going to affect our taxes.”
Voters also will be asked to affirm the appointment of Alisa Smith, a Republican, as county auditor. She is the only candidate who will appear on the ballot, though voters will have the opportunity to write in a name as well.
Smith was appointed to replace former Auditor Brian Moore, who resigned early this year about two years into his first term. If elected, Smith will serve through 2020, which is the remainder of Moore’s term.
Smith, who started her career in county government as an assessor’s office employee in 1980, said she intends to run again in 2020 if elected next month.
“I don’t look for any major changes,” she said. “I work with excellent employees.”