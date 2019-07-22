polling hours

Early voting can be done from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Jackson County Auditor's Office inside the county courthouse in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, and will close at 8 p.m. To find your polling place, visit https://bit.ly/SoFwkL.