GRAF, Iowa — Thousands of fish have been killed in the Little Maquoketa River and its tributaries in Dubuque County, local officials announced Thursday.
In an online post, Dubuque County Conservation reported that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
“The count is continuing to grow, but there are thousands of dead fish that have been surveyed already,” the post states.
The dead fish include small-mouth bass, white sucks, channel catfish and bullheads.
The DNR reported that the fish have been found along a 10-mile stretch, from north of Epworth to the Durango area.
“A pollutant could not be identified from preliminary field tests,” the DNR reported. “DNR staff took water samples for testing and will continue to look for the pollutant source.”
The post asks any residents who see a large number of dead fish or a distinct smell or color in the water to report it to the Iowa DNR.
“The longer the fish kill goes before being reported, the more difficult it is to determine the root cause,” the post states.