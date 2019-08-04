Iowa’s nursing workforce is getting younger, according to a new report.
Meanwhile, the number of people entering nursing programs is on the decline, according to a new trends analysis from the Iowa Center of Nursing Workforce. The report was released in July.
The report found that the number of registered nurses in Iowa was 54,921 in 2018, compared to 54,183 in 2017.
Christine Johnson, executive director of clinical services at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said the hospital attracts plenty of qualified candidates for open nursing positions.
That’s a change from five years ago, when many hospitals in Iowa were experiencing nursing shortages, she said.
“There’s a pendulum that moves with nursing and the availability of jobs,” Johnson said. “It feels to me that there is not a shortage situation that there was a few years ago.”
Robert Wethal, vice president of patient care services for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, also noted an abundance of nurses, but he attributes that largely to the predominance of nursing schools in the area.
That workforce is getting younger, statistics show.
In 2018, nurses between the ages of 30 and 39 made up 24.3% of the total nursing population. In 2015, that demographic represented 22.4% of nurses.
On the other hand, nurses age 50 to 59 fell to 21.3% in 2018 from 25% in 2015.
Sue Schneider, dean of nursing for Northeast Iowa Community College, said the increase in younger nurses is a positive sign for the field.
“Many of the more- experienced nurses are beginning to retire, which creates that shortage,” Schneider said. “It’s good to see this next generation who are being trained and addressing the shortage.”
Meanwhile, the number of people entering into nursing bachelor’s degree programs appears to be on the decline. The total number of admissions statewide was 1,437 in 2018, a sharp drop from 2,045 in 2017.
There was, however, a slight increase in the number of enrollments in associate’s degree nursing programs. That number rose from 1,778 in 2017 to 1,910 in 2018.
Still, that’s below the 2016 enrollment total of 2,230.
However, local nursing programs aren’t experiencing a shortage in students.
Peg Kerr, professor and department head for nursing for the University of Dubuque, said the school still sees strong numbers.
“I think we are doing pretty well,” Kerr said. “Our enrollment has remained stable. We haven’t seen any changes in the past five years.”
Schneider said NICC is similarly continuing to see success in attracting students to its nursing program. The college enrolled 222 students in its associate’s degree nursing program in 2019, up from 181 in 2018.
The report concludes that Iowa has a higher saturation of nurses compared to the rest of the country, along with having a higher percentage of nurses who are younger than 39.
Wethal said that’s good news for nursing in Iowa.
“It’s definitely a good thing,” Wethal said. “Iowa has done a good job at multiple things with nursing, and I think it is showing.”