15th Annual Wingfest

Saturday, Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.

Noon to 11 p.m. Wings, family fun and a day of free live music headlined by country band Little Texas at 9 p.m. Wing tasting from 1 to 4 p.m. for $5. Free inflatables from noon to 4 p.m. Children’s games from 1 to 4 p.m. More information: 815-776-9200 or https://bit.ly/2YW3pCq

Family Art Carnival

Saturday, Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.

Noon to 4 p.m. Free outdoor art activities, gallery tours, family art studio adventures and ice cream treats. Other food available for purchase. More info: DBQArt.com.

Galena Brew Fest

Saturday, Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena, Ill.

1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy local and regionally crafted brews and help support Galena ARC. Admission includes an event glass and 24 sampling tickets. $25 for participants and $5 for designated drivers. More info: galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest.

Benefit the Vets event featuring Mark Chesnutt

Sunday, Worthington (Iowa) Memorial Hall, Park Drive

Doors open at 2 p.m. Beau Timmerman and Matt Mcpherson take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Mark Chesnutt performs at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 at The Palace Saloon in Dyersville and Worthington City Hall and at https://squ.re/2ONncV0.

Music in Jackson Park

Sunday, Jackson Park, Main Street

6 to 8 p.m. The Lonely Goats will perform. The free event, sponsored by Downtown Neighborhood Association, Multicultural Family Center, and City of Dubuque, also features free food.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags