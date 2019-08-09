15th Annual Wingfest
Saturday, Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Noon to 11 p.m. Wings, family fun and a day of free live music headlined by country band Little Texas at 9 p.m. Wing tasting from 1 to 4 p.m. for $5. Free inflatables from noon to 4 p.m. Children’s games from 1 to 4 p.m. More information: 815-776-9200 or https://bit.ly/2YW3pCq
Family Art Carnival
Saturday, Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
Noon to 4 p.m. Free outdoor art activities, gallery tours, family art studio adventures and ice cream treats. Other food available for purchase. More info: DBQArt.com.
Galena Brew Fest
Saturday, Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena, Ill.
1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy local and regionally crafted brews and help support Galena ARC. Admission includes an event glass and 24 sampling tickets. $25 for participants and $5 for designated drivers. More info: galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest.
Benefit the Vets event featuring Mark Chesnutt
Sunday, Worthington (Iowa) Memorial Hall, Park Drive
Doors open at 2 p.m. Beau Timmerman and Matt Mcpherson take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Mark Chesnutt performs at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 at The Palace Saloon in Dyersville and Worthington City Hall and at https://squ.re/2ONncV0.
Music in Jackson Park
Sunday, Jackson Park, Main Street
6 to 8 p.m. The Lonely Goats will perform. The free event, sponsored by Downtown Neighborhood Association, Multicultural Family Center, and City of Dubuque, also features free food.