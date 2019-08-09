The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brett A. Cupps, 28, 9442 Noonan St., No. 527, was arrested at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willie B. Randle, 40, of 2190 Farley St., was arrested at about 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Iowa Street on charges of two counts of interference with official acts causing injury, second-degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Dubuque police officers Brandon Gudenkauf and Evan Armour suffered minor injuries during the course of the arrest.