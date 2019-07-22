EDGEWOOD, Iowa — An Edgewood woman faces criminal charges after authorities said they found two badly malnourished dogs in her home and a dead one outside of it.
Brittany G. Reid, 26, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with two counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death and one count of animal neglect with no serious injury. Her next court hearing is set for July 30.
Court documents indicate that authorities responded to Reid’s residence on June 26. They found two malnourished dogs locked in a small cage or cages with no water and covered in their own waste. A veterinarian later determined that the animals “had been malnourished over several weeks.” One of the dogs had a curved spine “due to an extreme lack of nourishment.”
A third dog was found dead outside of the residence. Documents state that Reid told police that the animal had gotten sick and started losing a lot of weight, but that she did not take it for medical care and it died a few weeks earlier. She put the dog’s body in a cardboard box, but she “never got a chance to get rid of (it.)”