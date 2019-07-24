Strollers took over the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning and afternoon.
Hundreds of families came out to partake in the food, fun and animals at the fair’s first free admission day in many years. All guests avoided a $10 general admission fee that will be collected beginning today.
From his post at the YMCA’s lemonade stand in the center of the fairgrounds, volunteer Rich Pfab said the lack of an entrance fee brought in more visitors than he’s seen in years past — and he and wife, Sandy, have been volunteering at the fair for more than 25 years.
“Because the weather’s nice and there’s free admission and the free show tonight, it brings the crowd out,” he said.
Rich called Dubuque’s fair “absolutely family-friendly.”
“I remember the first year I was here,” he recalled. “We had one little kid, he could hardly see over (the counter), and now he’s way up here. It’s a lot of fun (for kids and families).”
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz praised the fair board’s decision to make the first day’s admission free to the public.
“We try to make it conducive to family,” he said. “Because that’s what a fair at the very core is all about. It’s about family, it’s about friends, it’s about the rich agriculture of our area.”
Trisha Recker, of Dyersville, Iowa, brought her family out to take in the sights, sounds and smells of the fair. This was the first time they all attended together, she added.
Her boys — Camden, 4, and Kendrick, Asher and Teagan, all 2 — really enjoyed seeing all of the animals, she said.
This year’s fair includes a kid-friendly science show, a magician and hypnotist and an exhibition of Australian fauna featuring reptiles, birds, mammals and an albino kangaroo named Noni.
“What really drove us here was the free admission, and they have an Old McDonald petting zoo here,” she said. “They have a lot of stuff to see and a lot of stuff to do for the kids and things like that.”
As any parent can relate, the fair’s stimulating environment has an added benefit: tiring the kids out.
“We get them running around and seeing the animals, and then we get to go home and they nap on the way,” she said.
Getting to see the fair’s presentations presented educational opportunities, said Lacy Knipper, of Peosta, Iowa.
Knipper came to the fair with her daughters Cambry, 4, and Delaney, 2. Cambry was especially inquisitive about the livestock in the show barns.
“My husband comes from a dairy farm, so I think it’s nice for them to see kind of a different lifestyle,” she said. “(Cambry) was asking all kinds of questions (about the livestock.)”
The variety of experiences kept both parents and kids engaged, Knipper said.
“This is great,” she said. “They’ve been entertained the whole time. Everything from livestock to the Australian animals to the science show, they’ve got all kinds of good stuff.”
Kotz added that the free admission also opened the fair up to those who might not otherwise attend, especially during the day.
“I just talked to a business here off of Chavenelle (Road) who brought 25 people over,” he said. “They’re eating lunch because they could get in for free. ... I think the board made a good decision to try this all day free.
“We thought this year, ‘Let’s just get people to see our fair.’”
The overall motivation, Kotz said, was to make the fair “good for Dubuque County by having good family entertainment.”