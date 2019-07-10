A Dubuque man who authorities said repeatedly sold crack cocaine to confidential informants has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Shelvin R. Naylor, 28, of 410 Hill St., pleaded guilty in May to three counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver as a second or subsequent offense. He was sentenced July 1.
Court documents state Naylor sold crack cocaine to confidential informants in August and September of 2017. An arrest warrant r was issued in January 2018.
In January 2019, Dubuque Drug Task Force members arrested Naylor after staking out his home on Hill Street. Documents state that Naylor had 27 grams of crack on him, which authorities said is a dealing amount, as well as marijuana.
Naylor was sentenced to 20 years on each of the three counts, according to documents. The sentences will be served concurrently. Naylor also will receive credit for time served.