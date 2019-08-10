Delores H. “Lorie” (Gatena) Fleege, age 87, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 4:48 p.m. on August 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Lorie’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, beginning with a parish scripture service at 1 p.m. To honor Lorie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Lorie was born in Dubuque on June 30, 1932, daughter of Alfred and Eleanor (Hense) Gatena. Lorie was always a dedicated worker, and was employed with several places before settling in at the Dubuque Packing Company, where she would meet a handsome young man named Donald Fleege. They fell in love immediately, and eventually married on August 23, 1952, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. The two would be blessed with 56 years and eight children together, before he was sadly called home ahead of her on July 11, 2009. After they married, Lorie happily settled into her role as a devoted full-time wife, mother and homemaker.
She was a kind-hearted person whose faith was extremely important to her, as evidenced by her longtime memberships with St. Mary’s Church, and then with Holy Trinity Church, as well as her mission volunteer work. She enjoyed making rosaries that would be sent out on the mission trips to churches all over the country and the world. Without a doubt, Lorie’s family was always her main priority, and pride and joy. She enjoyed playing games with the kids and grandkids, or spending the day outside fishing. She had a great love of wild birds, and was affectionately known as a “bird whisperer” to her family. Throughout the years, Lorie helped rescue countless baby birds, caring for them, and feeding them until they were strong enough to go off on their own. She also had a great appreciation of all kinds of music, from Hawaiian music to Patsy Cline, and had the stacks of LPs to prove it.
We are deeply saddened at losing Lorie from our daily lives, and we will miss her more than words can say, and cherish all of the memories we have made throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Lorie’s memory include her six children, Donald (Sue) Fleege, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Darlene (Mike) Rogers, of Waxahachie, Texas, Dennis (Diane) Fleege, of Cedar Rapids, Dan (Vicki) Fleege, of Dubuque, Debbie (Gene) Gillies, of Dubuque, and Dawn (Todd) Herring, of Dubuque; her 16 grandchildren; her 40 great-grandchildren; and her three siblings, Bud (Judy) Gatena, Bob Gatena and Jim (Jeanie) Gatena, all of Dubuque.
Lorie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Donald; two children (in infancy), Diane and Donna Fleege; and a granddaughter (in infancy), Trisha Rogers.
Lorie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, especially those on the fifth floor, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Lorie and her family.
Memorials will be accepted in Lorie’s honor to be distributed at the family’s discretion.
