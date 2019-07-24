Hilda M. Shade, 97, of Dubuque, passed away on April 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Mueller Chapel inside Linwood Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Mehltretter officiating. Burial will follow at the Linwood Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum.
Hilda was born in Dubuque on August 28, 1921, the daughter of Herman and Mamie (Fletchley) Weichel. She married Bert Shade on September 2, 1939, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2006.
She is survived by her children, Roberta (Reid) Durkee, Nancy (Jerry) Licata, Linda Germaine, Melodie Birch, Sherry (Terry) Hall, Donald Shade, James (Marge) Shade and David (Heather) Shade; her sister, Glenda Rannals; sister-in-law, Joan Weichel; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bert; two daughters, Sandy Shade and Barbara Keene; and four brothers, Earl, Glenn, Bill and “Jr”.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
The Shade family would like to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their love, care and support they have given to Hilda.