POTOSI, Wis. — Mark W. Bader, 68, of rural Potosi, died on Monday, August 5, 2019, after battling cancer.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Platteville Free Methodist Church Sonshine Center, 350 East Furnace St., Platteville, WI. A joint funeral will be held for Mark and his grandson, Theodore Alfred Bader- Goodman, on September 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bader Christian Church in Bader, IL. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Mark Bader Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
What’s the price of tea in China? If anyone knew it would be Mark Bader. Mark was born on March 10, 1951, in Macomb, IL, the first of seven children of Wendell and Mary Alice (Hinman) Bader. He graduated from Davis County High School in Bloomfield, IA, in 1969, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Mark was united in marriage to Janna Rupe on June 3, 1972, in Bloomfield, IA. Mark, his dad, and other family members started the family business, Free Choice Enterprises, specializing in livestock nutrition and the manufacture of livestock supplements. Mark and Janna were avid travelers, observing cattle all over the world. He was invited to speak around the world about livestock nutrition and grazing. Mark enjoyed canoeing and kayaking, hunting, Packer football, recreational shooting, taking his children and grandchildren fishing and boating, watching Nascar with his eyes closed, and most of all he enjoyed a fine premium cigar.
Mark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janna; four children, Chava (Mike) Pocernich, Amy (Doug) Russell, Jeremiah (Crystal) Bader, and Miranda (Steven) Bader- Goodman; thirteen grandchildren, Jocelyn, Kayla, and Alex Pocernich, Matthew, MacKenzie, Stephen, and Collin Russell, Johnathan, Alaina, Isabella, and Abigail Bader, and Olivia Goodman and Thaddeus Bader-Goodman; five siblings, Amy (Frank) Tinsley, Terri (Bob) Maley, Wanda (Mike) McGrath, Curt (Berta) Bader, and Mike (Julie) Bader; three brothers-in-law, Curt (Marjie) Rupe, Jeff (Leanna) Rupe, and Gregg Rupe; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Mary Alice Bader; grandson, Theodore Bader-Goodman; brother, Jeff Bader; brother-in-law, Rick Williams; niece, Kelly Williams; nephew, Kane Rupe; and mother and father-in-law, Archie and Joanne Rupe.
”But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31