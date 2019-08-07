DUBUQUE, Iowa — Helen M. “Maizie” Singsank, 88, of Dubuque, and formerly of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue from 8 until 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, also at the funeral home, prior to services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg, with burial at the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Helen was born in Rickardsville, Iowa, on December 12, 1930, the daughter of John and Clara (Merkes) Klein. She married Gerald A. Singsank on October 15, 1952, in Rickardsville. Together, they farmed on the Singsank home farm near Luxemburg, until moving to town and opening Singsank Upholstery.
Helen was a “Jane of all trades,” decorating cakes, driving a school bus, and serving on the Ertl Credit Union Board and the Dubuque County Fair Board for 22 years. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting items which she sold at the Farmers’ Market for many years. Helen also worked as an inspector at the Ertl Toy Company from 1975 until 1996.
Survivors include three children, Janet Singsank, of New Vienna, Iowa, Lori Connolly, of Marion, Iowa, and Pat Singsank, of Burlington, Iowa; grandchildren, Rachel Besch, Melissa Kauder, Matt (Kristi), Logan (Courtney) and Quinton Hoefler, and Carrie (Doug) Jackson; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Ava and Erica Jackson, Declan and Kaliope Kauder, Liam and Emma Hoefler, Aden Besch-Finn, Blake Pergande and Waylon Lumley; a brother, Theodore (Norma) Klein, of Clinton, N.J.; and in-laws, Marina Klein, of Dubuque, Eileen Dingbaum, of Dyersville, Iowa, and Jane Singsank, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, in 2018; a son, Joe Singsank; a grandson, Eric Connolly; siblings, John Klein, Marcellus Klein, Dolores (Werner) Sigwarth, Eldon (Clara and Betty) Klein and Aloysius (Joanie) Klein; in-laws, Delores (Ray) Hirtz, Dr. Clarence Singsank, Gilbert (Mercedes) Singsank, Marce (Harry) Steffen, Irvin (Virgie) Singsank, Mae (Alphonse) Pasker and Alver Dingbaum.
