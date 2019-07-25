McGREGOR, Iowa — Marsha Bickel, 70, of McGregor, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. today at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor. Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at First Congregational Church in McGregor, where an additional visitation will precede services at 10 a.m. Rev. William Gentry will officiate.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McGregor.