BAGLEY, Wis. — Robert G. Hazen, 92, of Bagley, died Aug. 1, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Patch Grove, WI, with Rev. John Meinholz officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Seeley-Onstine American Legion Post and the State of Wisconsin, Department of Veterans Affairs. Friends may call on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien, WI, and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.