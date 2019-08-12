PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Roselyn M. Digman, 71, of Platteville, Wis., died on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, where friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of services. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Platteville.
Roselyn “Rosie” was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on February 3, 1948, the daughter of Vincent and Armella (Oberbroeckling) Schieltz. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Digman on June 21, 1969, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Holy Cross, Iowa. Rosie enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles, reading and gardening. She was known for her chiffon cakes, which she made for many family occasions. She loved the outdoors, and family camping trips at Devil’s Lake. Rosie especially loved following her children and grandchildren in their sporting and school events.
Roselyn is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob; seven children, Jay (Erin) Digman, Jennifer Klawiter, Aaron (Laura) Digman, Laurie Digman, Chad (Amanda) Digman, Lisa Digman and Mark (Colleena) Digman; 18 grandchildren; five siblings, Dorothy Schieltz, Dave (Claire) Schieltz, Marv (Janie) Schieltz, Harry (Darlene) Schieltz and Carol (Tom) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Esther Schieltz and Mary Backes; one brother, Joseph Schieltz; and her father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Angie Digman.
Memorials may be made in Roselyn’s name to Right to Life.
Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Epione Pavilion, Grant County Hospice and Father Dave Flanagan, for all of their care and compassion.