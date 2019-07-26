Beatrice “Bea” J. Kramer, 89, of Dubuque, passed over to be with loved ones and friends in heaven with Jesus on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home, with family at her side, from pancreatic cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.
Bea was born in Harpers Ferry, Iowa, on February 7, 1930, daughter of Perry and Erma (Smith) Jones. She was united in marriage to Eugene G. Kramer on February 3, 1945. He preceded her in death in 1983, after 38 years of marriage. From this marriage came three children, Mary Ann, Richard and Dolores, whom they raised in Dubuque.
In October 1966, Eugene and Bea purchased, owned and operated the Knight Light Supper Club in Dyersville, Iowa, with their son, Richard E. Kramer. They operated and managed the business until 1980 when they retired and their Richard took over and operated with other family members until 2005, when it closed after 40 years.
Bea was a delightful, hardworking, kind, caring, witty, very generous and strong-willed person. After her husband died, she joined the Society of the Most Holy Trinity as a lay missionary for about 10 years. She worked with homeless at the Star of the Sea, substance abuse rehab in upstate New York, in the mission in Kansas City and the mission in Belin, New Mexico, where she did all the cooking. She loved and enjoyed life, and lived it to her fullest.
Bea is survived by her son, Richard E. Kramer, of Dubuque; daughter, Dolores Schulte, of Dubuque; 11 grandchildren, Karmen (Steve) Wilhem, of Hiawatha, Iowa, Kourtney (Dan) Keough, of Urbandale, Iowa, Kurt Kramer, of Dubuque, Melissa Dutra (special friend, Al), of Earlville, Iowa, Mark (Angie) Dutra, of Monticello, Iowa, Diane (Chad) Deutmeyer, of Earlville, Lorenda (D.J.) Schulte VanWyke, of Panora, Iowa, Cheryl Schulte, of Auburn, Iowa, Jeff (Megan) Schulte, of Williamsburg, Iowa, Eric (Carrie) Schulte, of Independence, Iowa, and Emily (T.J.) Lynn, of Fort Dodge, Iowa; 14 great grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Dutra, of Earlville; sister-in-law, Anna Marie Jones, of Kansas City, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Ann Dutra, in 2013; seven brothers and sisters, Dale (Beula) Jones, Harley (Becky) Jones, Mildred (Ed) McGill, Leo Jones, Genevieve (Richard) Collier, James Jones, and infant twins, John and Pat Jones; and a special friend, Lavern Patterson.
Family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially nurses, Jessica and Julie, Dr. Cao and Dr. Hermann, for all of their help and support they showed to Bea.