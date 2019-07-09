SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Vanna Rauth, OP, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Dominic Villa.
A wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, also at the motherhouse.
Following religious profession in 1943, Sister Vanna taught music at parish schools in Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, New Jersey, Florida and California. She ministered as chaplain at St. Mary Hospital in Pierre, S.D., St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind., Providence Hospital in Sandusky, Ohio, and Holy Family Center in Apalachicola, Fla. She then assisted the support staff at St. Dominic Villa, joining the community there in 2012.
Sister Vanna was born in Wabash, Neb., in 1923, to Aaron and Anna (Stander) Rauth. Surviving are brothers, nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, is handling arrangements.