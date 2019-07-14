Ross Thomas Broderick peacefully passed away on July 9, 2019, after a rapidly progressing illness.
Ross, a lifelong resident of Dubuque, is survived by his bride of 60 years, Shirley Ann (Tranel) Broderick; his son, Daniel (Nancy) Broderick; daughters, Julie (James) Fischer, Laura (James) Mulgrew and Mary (Christopher) Luedtke; and sisters, Kathleen McMullen and Lynne (Samuel) Sciple. Additionally, Ross is the grandfather of 10, Andrew (Theresa) Broderick, Sara (Daniel) Lueders, Kelly (Korey) Kasper, Ben (Abby) Mulgrew, Noah Mulgrew, Jackson Mulgrew, Madeleine Mulgrew, Samuel Fisher, Lindsey Fisher and Zoe Luedtke. Ross is also the great-grandfather of Marley, James and Madelyn Kasper, Emerson and Grant Lueders and Adrian Broderick.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorothy (Baumgartner) Broderick; and a son, Steven M. Broderick.
Ross was a loving husband, caring father and average fisherman. He was an expert in fluid hydraulics and specialty engineering while employed at John Deere.
Ross loves the Lord and was an active parishioner at St. Raphael’s Cathedral and volunteer at St. Marks First Congressional Church in Dubuque Iowa.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Runde and his wonderful nurse Julie and Mercy Home Health Care for the incredible, compassionate care they gave Ross.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Raphael Cathedral, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Family and friends may visit after 9 a.m. Monday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street Dubuque, IA, or Four Mounds, 4900 Peru Road, Dubuque, IA, 52001.