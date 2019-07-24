Yvette A. “Prin” Durham, 58, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hoffman Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where funeral services will follow immediately thereafter, with Rev. Marsha Wilfong officiating. A private family graveside service take place at a later date.
Born in Dubuque on June 1, 1961, she was the daughter of Alfred and Patricia Pape Sawvell. Prin worked for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for over 30 years, in various departments, including in the kitchen, coordinator of volunteer services and recently in the cardiology department. She was a 1979 graduate of Hempstead High School.
She enjoyed anything outdoorsy and loved to fish. She was an avid reader, and also enjoyed baking, playing euchre and dancing, and she cherished spending time with her grandkids. She liked to stay busy, and was a selfless person who would do anything for anybody.
Survivors include one son, Tom (Ashley Runde) Durham, of Dubuque; two daughters, Michelle (Shawn) Breitbach, of Peosta, Iowa, and Amanda (Matt Hubanks) Durham, of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Luke, Ella and Erin; two brothers, Robert Sawvell of Detroit, Mich., and Kenny (Kenda) Sawvell, of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; three sisters, Peggy (Robert) Lee, Carol (Mike Kelly) Easler and LaVonne (Jeff Rokusek) Sawvell, all of Dubuque; her stepfather, Robert Gatena; two best friends, Mary Konzen and Dawn Takes; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother-in-law, Lynn Easler.
A special thank you for the outpouring of love and support from her UnityPoint Health family.
