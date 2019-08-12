Timothy Glen Thrailkill, 50, of Dubuque, passed away on August 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, also at the funeral home.
Tim was born in Georgia on January 5, 1969, the son of Bruce Thrailkill and Judy Keene. He met Tammy Beversdorf on March 28, 1995, and they married on October 11, 2003, in Dubuque. They shared 24 years together. He worked for Tschiggfrie Excavating in Dubuque and was a member of the Bird Dog Club.
”Not a day goes by that we are not thinking of you. We know how you enjoyed talking to your family on the phone. You brought so much love to everyone who came into passing. You were such a fun-loving husband, father and son. Until we meet again, we all love you and miss you so much. My love for you will never die — you are in my heart and soul until the day I walk by your side again,” Love, your wife.
Tim is survived by his wife, Tammy; four children, Timothy G. Thrailkill Jr., Brittni (Will) Crusa, Michael Thrailkill and Daisy Thrailkill; four step-children, John (Elizabeth) Whitney, Jesse Whitney, Amanda Whitney and Shawn (Kayla) Whitney; his mother, Judy Vaughan; four siblings, Shane (April) Thrailkill, Brian (Crystal) Thrailkill, Angel Trailkill and Tanya Yearwood; his father-in-law, Paul Beversdorf; his surrogate father, Don Key; 17 grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his faithful companions, Koda and Dolly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce; Nannie Doris, Papa Thrailkill, Papa Keene, Mama Thrailkill and Nana Keever.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Timothy’s name and directed to his wife, Tammy.