Mary M. Gershon, age 74, of Dubuque, formerly of Platteville and Darlington, Wis., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at ManorCare in Dubuque, after a long illness.
She was born on May 11, 1945, in Shullsburg, Wis, the sixth of 12 children of Frank and Agnes (Reichling) McDonald. Mary grew up in Darlington, where she graduated from Darlington High School in 1963, and later went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1966 and 1967 respectively.
After completing her educational goals, she was united in marriage to Michael J. Gershon in 1970. Over the course of a 35-year career, Mary taught at the Baraboo Middle School, UW-Platteville, and Platteville Middle School. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed theatre, acting in countless productions in both Platteville and Dubuque. The highlight of her acting career was performing a speaking role in the popular movie “Field of Dreams.” Mary also enjoyed reading, gardening, and cuddling with her cats.
Survivors include her brothers, Joseph, Michael, Patrick (Kathy), Robert (Kay) and Gregory (Diana); two sisters, Kathleen and Jean; eight nephews; three nieces; two great-nephews; three great-nieces; her cats, Clancy and Sweeney; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Anita; three brothers, Daniel, Philip, and Terry; a sister-in-law, Cathy; and one nephew, Kevin.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 104 E. Harriet St., Darlington, with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneral home.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Mary’s name.