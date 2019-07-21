AUSTIN, Texas — James C. (Jim) Duster, 62, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, at his home, as a result of chronic kidney disease. Jim will be remembered for his love of life and the never-ending laughs he inspired.
He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Fabian and Lucille Duster, of Rickardsville, Iowa. He married Char Roby on January 9, 1982, at St. Mary’s Church in Iowa City, Iowa.
He graduated from Leo High School in Holy Cross, Iowa, served in the United States Army in Germany, earned his BBA from the University of Iowa and his CPA—State of Iowa. He built a successful career as a key senior executive with experience in sales, operations, finance, purchasing and IT systems in both large and small companies, including international expatriate assignments, most recently serving as Director of Sales Operations with Securonix. Every company he joined grew during his tenure. Early in his career, Jim’s love of books led to his five-year ownership of Carrollton Bookcenter in Carrollton, Texas.
Jim and Char loved to travel and spend time visiting friends and relatives, including trips to their condo in Portugal. They were blessed to share a cruise on the Adriatic Sea in May, and to make the trip to Iowa for a Duster family reunion (and golfing with the brothers) in June.
He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend, and we will keep him in our hearts forever.
Surviving are his wife, Char Roby, of Austin; his son, Nick Duster, of Austin; and his daughter, Maria Duster, currently studying in London, UK; his mother-in-law, Ilene Roby; his sister-in-law, Cindy (Steve) McLaughlin, of Flower Mound, Texas; his brother-in-law, Chris (Lona), Roby, of Mary Esther, Fla.; his 11 siblings, Mary (Don) Parker, of Kingsville, Texas, Jane (Steve) Jones ,of St. Joseph, Mo., Alice (Allan) Link, of Balltown, Iowa, Mike (Heidi) Duster, of Kempner, Texas, Bill (Sally) Duster, of Ellicott City, Md., Barb (Scott) Friedhoff, of Wooster, Ohio, Marilyn (Terry) Berthel, of Wheaton, Ill., Paul (Marie) Duster, of Dubuque, Iowa, Brenda (John) Mosher, of Austin, Texas, Brian (Audra) Duster, of Ames, Iowa, and Keith (Jen) Duster, of Solon, Iowa; his godmother, Aunt Olivia Ernst; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Carroll Roby; a nephew; and many aunts and uncles.
True to his ongoing wish to help others, Jim donated his body to science. No formal services are planned. The family encourages you to celebrate Jim’s life in ways that bring you the most comfort.
If you’d like, you may honor him through donating to Hospice Austin. They cared for him in his last weeks of life, and the family is so grateful for their help. Donation information may be found at https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved-2/donate/