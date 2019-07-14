CUBA CITY, Wis. — Viola Clara Kennedy, age 76, of Cuba City, Wis., joined her husband, Denny, her daughter Sharrie, and granddaughter, Aalyah, and many others in heaven on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Please join her family and friends in a celebration of life from 4 until 8 p.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019, at Ehrler Ranch Events Barn, 11866 W. Chetlain Lane, Galena, Ill.
A story about Vi may be found at https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/173576/Viola-Kennedy/Dayton-OH or go to NewcomerDayton.com and search Viola Kennedy.