DUBUQUE, Iowa — Robert “Pete” L. Strohmeyer, 96, of Dubuque, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Pete was born November 24, 1922, in Dubuque, son of Anthony and Rose Meggenberg Strohmeyer. He married Hazel Kluck on October 11, 1947, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on September 28, 2018. He was a WWII Army veteran, serving as Corporal in the South Pacific. He drove a supply truck in the Philippines. He was employed for 35 years for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as an installer, repairman, splicer and trouble shooter. He retired in February 1982. Pete was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, and the Telephone Pioneers. He was an excellent gardener who shared his garden’s bounty with many friends and relatives and many people experienced his delicious chili. He was a top notch horseshoe competitor and had plenty of bowling trophies to his name. Pete and Hazel enjoyed playing with their monthly euchre card club and in his younger years, he loved hunting with his brothers. Post retirement, Pete spent many years donating his time installing LifeLine for the elderly.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Gary (Nancy) Strohmeyer, of Dubuque; two daughters, Peggy (John) Thelen, of Charter Oak, IA, and Cathy (Ron) Luzum, of Cedar Rapids, IA; seven grandchildren, Dr. Christian Strohmeyer, Jesse Strohmeyer, Brad (Heather) Andersen, Adam (Shay) Andersen, Renee (Nic) Ernst, Evan Thelen and Meriah Thelen; three step-grandchildren, Kiara, Cassandra and Ashley Luzum; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard “Dick” Strohmeyer, of Dubuque, and John “Jack” Strohmeyer, of Mesa, AZ; and a sister-in-law, Mildred (Don) Schroeder, of Dubuque.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers, Earl and John; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eldon “Ex” (Grace) Strohmeyer, Donald (Marge) Strohmeyer, Anthony “Knute” (Evie) Strohmeyer, LaVerne “Bill” (Rita) Strohmeyer, Opal Strohmeyer, and Rose Strohmeyer; sisters and brothers-in-law, Eleanor (Conrad) Pfiffner, Jean (Karl) Schueller, Leah (Leo) Stoffel, Gladys (Leo) Henkels and Arlene “Kate” Dawson.
Special thank you to the first floor household staff at Stonehill and the all the ladies in Eisleben House at Grand Meadows who took care of Dad, especially Connie at Grand Meadows for her extra loving touch she provided to Dad.
Memorials may be made to the Robert “Pete” Strohmeyer Memorial Fund for later donation to his favorite charities. A TributeVideo can be viewed and condolences may be left for the family at www.hskfhcares.com.