Jerry Bollman, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, First Baptist Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m.
today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Mildred A. Conzett, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home,
2659 Kennedy Road.
Raymond DeNeve, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10,
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Daniel R. Even, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road.
Albert C. Fleming, Edgewood, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10,
Community Room, Edgewood Library.
Sister Dolores Grasse, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the motherhouse.
James Hanson, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, West Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Helen K. Laban, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today,
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Paul E. O’Meara, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa St. Visitation: After 9 a.m.
today at the church.
Sister Janet Osterhoff, OSF, Clare House, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Francis Chapel.
Helen M. Sinsank, Dubuque — Services: 9:30 a.m. Saturday,
Aug. 10, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Kramer Funeral Home 750 12th Ave., Dyersville, and from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Carolyn A. Visser, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hadley Chapel, Hillcrest Campus, 2005 Asbury Road. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the chapel.
Vivian C. Waechter, Linconln, Neb., formerly
of Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug .9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the
funeral home.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
Terry L. White, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.