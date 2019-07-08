Mary M. Blatz, Dubuque – Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Florence P. Bruns, Monona, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Jo Dalen, East Dubuque, Ill. – Services: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the funeral home.
Patricia A. Dietz, Colorado Springs, Colo. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Donald P. Dupont, Dubuque – Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road.
Robert C. Fitzgerald, Dyersville, Iowa – Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, Dyersville.
Richard L. Griebel, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Sister Jeanette Landuyt, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Visitation: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the motherhouse.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Helen Mathis, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon.
Andrea J. Mays, Beetown, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 313 Fredrick St., Cassville, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Wayne B. Obershaw, Guttenberg, Iowa – Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. First St., Guttenberg.
Arthur Searles, Dubuque – Services: 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann-Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Kathryn E. Tigges, Dubuque – Services: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.