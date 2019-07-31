GALENA, Ill. — Shirley (Reitz) Einsweiler, 67, of Galena, IL, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 20, 2019.
Per her request, no formal services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Galena Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 3, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
Shirley was born November 12, 1951, in Hazel Green, WI, to Louis and Louise Reitz. She was a graduate of Galena High School, class of 1969. She was united in marriage to J. Eric Einsweiler for almost 50 years, together they had four children. She was a stay at home mom until her children grew older. She worked as a paraprofessional at the Galena Primary School for many years where she developed many great friendships. She retired in 2001 so she could help take care of her grandchildren. Shirley’s biggest pleasure in life came from being a grandma, “Meme.” She had eight grandchildren who brought her so much joy and happiness: Addison, Sam, William, Lilli, Logan, Macey, Sydney, and Mitchel. Shirley enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school activities, whether it be volleyball games or track meets. As her grandchildren became involved in club volleyball, their teammates, parents and grandparents became part of her family. Shirley loved to scrapbook, read and travel. She looked forward to the annual cruise vacation with Tom and Connie and the week at the beach with her entire family. Those who knew Shirley knew that she had the knack to talk with anyone and was always ready with a “witty” comeback.
She is survived by her husband, Eric; her four children, Tara, Erin, Matt (Kiersten) and Erica (Nick); eight grandchildren; her mother, Louise; and her siblings, Kay (Dick Miller) Temperly, Lynn (Lee) Foecking, Bette (Curtis) Spensley and John Reitz.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father; and her father- and mother-in-law.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Shirley’s sister, Kay Temperly, and to good friend, Paula Soppe, along with Hospice of Dubuque. “We love you to the moon and back.”
In memory of Shirley, donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque or the Galena ARC in Shirley’s name.
