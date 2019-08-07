LINCOLN, Neb. — Vivian C. Waechter, 84, of Lincoln, Neb., formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at The Waterford at Wilderness Hills in Lincoln, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer.
Services for Vivian will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, with Rev. Philip Kruse presiding. Friends and relatives of Vivian may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, with a wake service at 4 p.m. Friends may also call after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth.
She was born in Dubuque on October 17, 1934, daughter of Frank and Regina (Schueller) Heim. She received her education at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to Carl Waechter on May 7, 1955, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. From this union, seven children were born. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2013.
Vivian was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She spent most of her life raising her family, which were the happiest days of her life. After raising her children, she worked as a cook at Head Start, as a teacher’s assistant at St. Patrick’s Catholic School and as a cook at Divine Word College in Epworth.
Vivian enjoyed hosting family gatherings, making sure everyone was well-fed and welcome. In her spare time, she liked cooking for her family, embroidering, visiting with friends and neighbors and attending church services.
She is survived by her children, Paula Waechter, of Lincoln, Carolyn Waechter, of Dubuque, Henry (Tami) Waechter, of Grand Island, Neb., Kevin (Geri) Waechter, of Lincoln, Steven Waechter, of Hartley, Iowa, Douglas (Jody) Waechter, of Cuba City, Wis., and Karla (Troy) Walker, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Robert Heim, of East Dubuque, Ill., and Diane Weis and Danny Heim, both of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six brothers, Clarence, Kenny, Eddie, Dick, John and Timmy Heim; and one sister, Betty Jewett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Vivian C. Waechter may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society and St. Croix Hospice in Nebraska.
