Isabelle A. “Isy” Stillmunkes, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on August 8, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, where family and friends may gather from 9 a.m. until time of services. Msgr. James Miller will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Isy was born in Bellevue on July 8, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Steichen) Roling. She graduated from Bellevue High School, and on July 11, 1951, she married Raymond “Ray” Stillmunkes. She and Ray farmed in Bellevue, and together raised seven children, Linda, Carol, Sharon, Lois, Mark, Leta and Randy.
A loving wife for 23 years (until Ray’s passing), Isy spent the next 45 years dedicated to her family. Isy lived a busy life. While working hard on the farm, she always made time for others, spreading love and joy. Her hobbies included baking, playing euchre, sewing, quilting and sharing time with others. She was a housewife, homemaker and self-employed seamstress.
Isy is survived by her children, Linda (Merl) Heitkamp, Carol (Bill) Ihrig, Sharon (Gary) Hoffmann, Lois Stillmunkes, Mark Stillmunkes (significant other, Karla) and Leta (Phil) Wallace; a daughter-in-law, Renee Stillmunkes; 21 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; a son, Randy; and 12 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, an Isabelle Stillmunkes memorial fund will be established.
Thank you to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Luther Manor (Grand Meadows) and the Hospice of Dubuque staff, who provided loving care in her final days.