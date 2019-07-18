Kathryn A. “Katie” (Leliefeld) Ben, age 82, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:39 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Katie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where a parish scripture service will be held at 2:45 p.m. To honor Katie’s life, funeral services will occur at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Katie was born in Guttenberg, Iowa, on November 23, 1936, daughter of Daniel and Rose (Kleine) Leliefeld. Katie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harry Ben, on January 26, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church in Guttenberg, and they were blessed with 54 wonderful years and seven children together, before he was called home ahead of her on March 23, 2011.
Katie was a loving, full-time wife, mother and homemaker, who did in-home daycare for several years, and was affectionately known as “mom,” “ma,” “maw,” “madre” and “mother,” to not only her own children, but their friends and all of the daycare kids. In later years, Katie would also share her domestic talents with Balltown-Sherrill Catholic Schools, Albrecht Acres and Holy Family Hall, in their housekeeping departments. She was an excellent cook, and made sure everyone who visited was well-fed, whether it be the orange slices and candy on the counter, an egg sandwich or anything else she had on hand.
In her free time, Katie enjoyed reading, crocheting and going out to eat with family and friends. Beyond a doubt, Katie’s family was always her top priority — she looked forward to spending time with the children and grandchildren, creating countless beautiful memories that will be cherished forever. Katie’s faith was also an important aspect of her daily life, as evidenced by her longtime membership with Holy Ghost Church, and her current membership with the Church of the Resurrection.
We are deeply saddened at losing the matriarch of our family today, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now happily reunited with not only her beloved husband, Harry, but all of her family members called home before her.
Those left to cherish Katie’s memory include her children, Tim (Jean) Ben, of Dubuque, Tammy Ben, of Dubuque, Jerry (Pam) Ben, of Sherrill, Iowa, Roger (Linda) Ben, of Sioux City, Iowa, Debbie McGinnis, of Dubuque, Doug (Vicki) Ben, of Durango, Iowa, and Kathy Ben, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Randy (Ginny) Fens, Ryan (Nicole) Fens, Ron Fens, Kassy (Daniel) Moore, Kelsey (Jacob Schroeder) Ben, Ryan (Cynthia) Ben, Jonathon (Kristen) Ben, Doug (Cindy) Siegert, Laura McGinnis, Tammy (Bill Kaufmann) Sprecher, Tera (Aaron) Turner and Logan Ben; her great-granddaughter, Ellie Lynn Siegert; her siblings, Lois Goerdt, Joanie White and Bill (Rita) Leliefeld, all of Guttenberg; her in-laws, Richard (Mavis) Ben, of Alfred, N.D., and Rose Ben, of Gackle, N.D.; and her special grand-puppy, Diego.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Ben; a granddaughter, Krista Kay Ben; a son-in-law, Gary McGinnis; her siblings, Norman (Lois) Leliefeld, Dorothy (Orvin) Knudtson, Bernard (Bernita) Leliefeld, Vera (Cliff) Mirocko, Mary (Manford) Sherriff, Opal (Robert) Goerdt, Betty Leliefeld, Kathleen Leliefeld, Pat (Glen) Bolsinger, Carol Rose Leliefeld and Gary (Corinne) Leliefeld; and her in-laws, Richard Goerdt, Keith White, Marvin Ben, Clarence (Mary Jean) Ben and Johnny Jerome Ben.
Katie’s family would like to thank Dr. Hillard Salas and his nurse, Kristy, as well as the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Katie and her entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
