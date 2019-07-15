Gary F. Klocke, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, St. Peter Temple Hill Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the pavilion.
Dorothy H. Macke, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Ilene J. O’Connell, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.
