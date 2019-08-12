MONONA, Iowa — Jacquelyn Kay Radloff, 70, of Monona, Iowa, died Friday, August 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Monona. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish in Monona, where an additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow at the Monona Cemetery. Leonard-Grau funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.