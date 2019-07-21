Silas Andrew Sturm, son of Jason and Jillian Sturm, was born into the arms of angels on July 17, 2019. Our lives are touched with the moments we had with Silas, and comforted that he is now forever resting in the comfort of Jesus. Private family services and burial will be held. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Silas was perfect in every way and we are so blessed and grateful that he chose us as parents. As much as Jude and Selah would have loved having their little brother with them, it’s comforting to hear them talk to Silas and about him to everyone they see. We forever have a special guardian angel protecting and watching over all of us.
He is survived by his parents, Jason and Jillian (Fleege) Sturm, Dubuque, Iowa; his brother, Jude, and sister, Selah, both at home; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Rita Fleege, Hazel Green Wis,; paternal grandparents, Don (special friend, Barb) Sturm and Linda (special friend, Wayne) Sturm, both of Racine Wis.; aunts and uncles, Jennifer (Dave) Schute, Mineral Point, Wis., Stephanie (Josh) Treleven, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Sarah Lindenberg, Kieler, Wis., Brenda (Jeff) Degroot, Onalaska, Wis., Mike (Dawn) Sturm, Racine, Wis., and Greg Sturm, Bismarck, N.D.; along with many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. Silas also has two very special godparents, Katie (special friend, Dillon) Koopmann, Epworth, Iowa, and Andrew (Haley) Lindenberg, Benton, Wis.
Silas was greeted in heaven and probably never let down by his great grandparents, Kathleen and Clarence Fleege and William and Evelyn Johns, as well as his great-aunt, Judi Wall.
Our family will forever be grateful for the compassionate care from Dr. Lisa Kramer and her nurses, Sara and Laurie, at Medical Associates, and the Mercy One labor and delivery nurses, Amy, Charissa, Zoey and Kaitlyn who provided us much comfort and love. Thank you all for being our angels walking on earth.
