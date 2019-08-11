WAUKON, Iowa — James “Jim” E. Sweeney, 69, of Waukon, Iowa, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Friends may call from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, preceded by a scripture service at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waukon.
Jim spent his career in finance, starting at PCA in Darlington, Wis., as an intern and served the company as a loan officer and then branch manager in Dyersville, Iowa, where they lived for seven years, making friendships that have lasted a lifetime. He moved back to Waukon in 1983, and had served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waukon State Bank and Viking State Bank and Trust in Decorah, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Margo, of Waukon; his children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Fahey, of Decorah, Nicole (Ted) Pladsen, of Cedar Rapids, and Justin (Regan) Sweeney and Gina (Jeremy) Curtin, both of Waukon; 11 grandchildren; and 10 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund or St. Patrick School, in his memory.
