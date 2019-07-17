Erwin Glenn Turner, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Funeral Service for Erwin will follow soon after at 1 p.m., at the Linwood Cemetery Mueller Chapel, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating, and military honors by the American Legion Post #6.
Erwin was born in Manchester, Iowa, on December 23, 1929, son of Dale and Leda (Heiserman) Turner. He married LaVonna Wilke on March 28, 1955, in Langworthy, Iowa. She preceded him in death in June 1994. He served in the U.S. Army, and was employed at Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works, retiring in 1994. He was a member of UAW Local #94. Erwin enjoyed fishing and trapping, and cherished his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Freisinger, Marilyn (Jim) Ploessl and Patty Turner; four grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle) Freisinger, Renee Freisinger, Trinity Turner and Tristan Turner; five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew, Jacob and Alexander Freisinger, and Kendrick Turner: and a special family friend, Joan Kelly.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Darrell and Michael; and his siblings.
A memorial has been established in memory of Erwin.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jenni and Stephanie.
