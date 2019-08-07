EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Cody R. Watson, 29, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away the evening of Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, following a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Private family visitation and services will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery in Hazel Green, Wis.
Cody was born in Dubuque on February 18, 1990, the son of Missy Vanderah and Richard Watson. He graduated from East Dubuque High School in 2008. He owned and operated Final Touch Auto Detailing and Custom Auto Repair and Sales in East Dubuque.
Cody loved snowmobiling, ice fishing, being on the river. and anything dealing with cars.
Surviving are his parents, Missy (John) Yineman, of Dubuque, Richard Watson, of Louisburg, Wis., and Dave Smith, of East Dubuque; his siblings, Jacob (Josie) Smith, Alyson Watson, MaKenna Smith and Brennan Smith; his grandparents, Bob (Patti) Vanderah, of East Dubuque, and David (Mary) Smith, of Dubuque; and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Cody is now at rest with his best friend and cousin, Nick McCaughey-Freiburger.
Cody’s family wishes to thank the East Dubuque area ambulance crew, Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department personnel, and the nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, for the wonderful care given to Cody. Also thanks to Bill Hoefler for being a great friend to Cody.
