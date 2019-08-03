MONONA, Iowa — Edith Baskerville, 98, of Monona, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Aase Haugen Senior Services, of Decorah, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, 702 South Main St., Monona. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Monona, with Rev. Deb Parkison as the officiant. Burial will follow at Monona Cemetery. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Monona, is helping the family with arrangements.