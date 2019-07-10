DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Bernard R. “Bernie” Disch, 64, of Dickeyville, Wis., passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at home.
He was born in Madison, Wis., on August 19, 1954, the son of Richard and Charlotte (Gust) Disch. Bernie was self-employed for many years as a painter and stainer. He loved his motorcycle and spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog, Cocoa. He also enjoyed the mountains in Montana and reading his Bible every day.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Carol; step-children, Christopher Kotte, Michelle (Charles) Casper and Marjory (Tinker) Schnitzler; six grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Kayli, Alyseia, Ashton and Riley; siblings, Cathy (Gary) Goudreau, Linda (Jeff) Himsel, Diana (Ross) Dougherty, Kay (Buck) Arbuckle and Lisa (Gail) Kubehl; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Wendy Kotte; his mother-in-law, Patricia McCartney; father-in-law, Richard Slater; sister-in-law, Judy Kitto; and brother-in-law, Paul Fetzek.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lancaster United Methodist Church, where friends and family may call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Pastor Mark Weaver will officiate. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster, Wis.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Bernard R. “Bernie” Disch memorial fund has been established.
The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Potosi, Wis., is serving the family.