Melissa Dalgarn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, First Presbyterian Church, Galena. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
David D. Droessler, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Audrey J. Henson, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Viola C. Kennedy, Cuba City, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Ehrler Ranch Events Barn, 11866 W. Chetlain Lane, Galena, Ill.
Gary F. Klocke, Dubuque — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, St. Peter Temple Hill Cemetery, Cascade, Iowa.
Elizabeth A. Kurt, Dubuque, formerly of Cascade, Iowa — Services: 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
George W. Lyons, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the pavilion.
William E. Martin, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, St. Mary’s Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Mary Jane Moss, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Dale P. Repass, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Visitation: 3 to 4:45 p.m. at the church.
Paul V. Schiffman, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, and 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Eloise R. Weber, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: Noon Saturday, Aug. 17, until time of services at the funeral home.