Daniel R. “Dan” Wolter, 61, of Dubuque, died peacefully on July 14, 2019, with his family by his side.
Per Dan’s request, he has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. today at the Grand Tap in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Dan was born in Dubuque on November 27, 1957, to Joyce (Tigges) and Lowell Wolter. Dan graduated from Hempstead High School in 1976. He married Barbara (Stillmunkes) Wolter on May 22, 2009, after many years of dating. Dan worked for the University of Dubuque for several years.
He lived and breathed hunting--deer, turkey, squirrel, you name it, he most likely hunted it. His happy place was spending time in the woods with his hunting buddies and his twin brother, Don. Dan and Don were the best of friends, and were nicknamed “Salt and Pepper,” Dan being “Pepper.” He loved to cheer on the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and rooting for Rusty Wallace. If he wasn’t hunting or fishing, he was watching a sports game with his family and lifelong friends. Dan always got a kick out of going to his kids’ workplaces to place a bag of candy on their cars, and then leaving them a voicemail that candy was waiting for them when they got off work. He deeply loved his children, and was proud of their accomplishments.
Dan is survived by his wife, Barb Wolter, of Dubuque; his children, Drew (Harpal) Benavides Wolter, of Sacramento, Calif., Cody (April) Wolter, of Dubuque, and Rebecca “Scooter” (Tom) Ameche, of Dubuque; stepdaughter, Stacy (Shawn) Stackis, of Peosta, Iowa; one granddaughter, Lucy Wolter, with another granddaughter, Baby Ameche, due in early October; four stepgranddaughters, Brianna (Tyler) Stillmunkes and McKenna, Rylie and Brynlee Stackis, all of Peosta; his father, Lowell (Juanita Steichen) Wolter, of Dubuque; twin brother, Don (Sheila) Wolter, of Dubuque; and sister, Gayla (Randy) Mills, of Dubuque; plus many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and brothers and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce; his grandparents; and stepgranddaughter, Maggie Stackis.
Dan’s family would like to thank Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the incredible care Dan received through his medical needs over the years. A special thank you to Dr. Kyle Brown, Dan’s liver doctor, who was always very compassionate and wonderful with Dan, and to the ICU doctors and nurses who cared for him in his final days. Their compassion and love to him and his family will be cherished forever.