WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — David William Lock, of Williams Bay, Wis., was born April 28, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Arthur and Lucille (Ball) Lock. He passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Dave grew up on the Mississippi River, and enjoyed a lifetime of boating, fishing and golf.
Dave was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1957. He attended the University of Dubuque and the University of Iowa. Dave played football at Dubuque Senior High School, the University of Dubuque and for the U.S. Army, when he was on active duty stationed in Germany.
He worked as an officer at Dubuque Bank and Trust for many years. He and his associates were instrumental in bringing the ATM system to the state of Iowa.
He was active in the development of the Dubuque County I Club for many years, helping to expand its membership and support of the Iowa football program. He proudly held season tickets to Iowa football games for 50 years.
Dave was a founding member of the East Side Rod and Gun Club, headquartered in Dubuque.
In his daughter Jennifer’s words, “he was the funniest — he’d pull one-liners from places that were unheard of. The sweetest — he was loved by everyone. Passionate — if he believed in it, it was happening. And special — there is not, nor will there be, anyone like him. And there you have it.”
David is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Ham Lock; his daughter, Jennifer Lock; her mother and David’s first wife, Annette Lock; brothers, Dan (Linda) Lock and Tim (Marjorie) Lock; a sister, Robyn Lock; step-children, Bob Hults, Steve Hults, Tim (Julie) Hults and Laura (Tony) Davidson; and grandchildren, Taylor Hults, Alyssa Hults, Grady Davidson and Georgia Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Williams Bay Lutheran Church, 11 Collie Street in Williams Bay, where services will follow immediately thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.
For more information, call Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.