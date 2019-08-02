Mary Anne (Erhart) Weidemann, age 77, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:25 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a 12 year battle with cancer.
To honor Mary Anne’s life, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue, with Rev. Dwayne J. Thoman officiating. To celebrate Mary Anne’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Holy Ghost Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Anne was born on June 25, 1942, in San Diego, California, daughter of Vincent Leroy and Lela Winifred (Ledbetter) Erhart.
Mary Anne was a member of the first graduating class of Wahlert High School in 1960. After school, Mary Anne was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 5 years before meeting and marrying the love of her life. She was united in marriage to Wilfred J. “Bill” Weidemann on August 14, 1965, at St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque, and would happily embrace her new role as a wife, mother and homemaker. When the children were grown, Mary Anne would reenter the workforce with the Church of the Nativity, until health issues led to her retirement. When she found some free time in her days, Mary Anne loved reading, listening to classical music or her beloved Beatles, especially Paul McCartney, or playing Scrabble and Canasta with family and friends. She also enjoyed attending plays and going to Music in the Park at Eagle Point Park and the Dubuque Arboretum. Mary Anne loved to sing and was an active member of the choirs at both the Church of the Nativity and Holy Ghost Church. Mary Anne’s faith was very important to her and she was an active participant of the prayer group with the Franciscan Associates. Family was above all the most important aspect of Mary Anne’s life, she loved taking family trips every year and especially looked forward to any opportunity to spend time with the grandchildren. We will miss our sweet wife, mom, grandma and sister more than words can say, and are extremely grateful for all of the wonderful memories we have created and will cherish forever.
Those left to cherish Mary Anne’s memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Wilfred “Bill” Weidemann, of Dubuque, IA; her 3 children, Joe (Sarah Jane) Weidemann, of Dubuque, IA, Beth (Marty) Nay, of Kansas City, MO, and Sarah Lela (Mason) Walton, of Cedar Rapids, IA; her 8 grandchildren, Erica and Michael Weidemann, Nicholas Springer, Zachary, Samantha and Abby Nay and Stephanie and Andrew Walton; her 8 siblings, Jack (Pat) Erhart, of Kirksville, MO, Jim (Maureen) Erhart, of Hawaii, Ging (Ron) Hoefer, of Dubuque, IA, Bob (Toni) Erhart, of Keokuk, IA, Terry (Rick) Kern, of Minneapolis, MN, Peg (Tom) Klun, of Lakeland, MN, Carol (Zulkiffili) Erhart-Abu, of Chicago, IL, and Donna Erhart, of Minneapolis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, William “Bill” Erhart.
Mary Anne’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank- you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melanie and Julie, for all of their loving care and support of Mary Anne and her entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
