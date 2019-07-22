Judith Anne “Judy” Braun, 75, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.
A Rosary Service led by Sr. Kathy Braun, SSND, will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, where visitation will follow from 4 until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will occur at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as celebrant. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Judy was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 7, 1943, to Gordon and Lavina Dickmann Parent. She received her Bachelor of Arts in journalism in 1965 from Marquette University. After graduating, Judy became the co-editor of the Catholic Herald Citizen in Milwaukee, Wis., for five years, before marrying the love of her life, James Braun. Judy and Jim were married on June 27, 1970, at St. Jude’s Church in Wauwatosa, Wis.
She devoted her life to her family and volunteer work, including volunteering at St. Anthony’s learning center, serving as den mother for the Boy Scouts and leader of the Girl Scouts. In later years, she and a group of friends met weekly to dust books at Carnegie-Stout Library and go out to eat. She was active in her parish adult choir and funeral choir, and often served as lead cantor.
Judy possessed a love of communication and people. She made an effort to learn the names of everyone she met, and never missed the opportunity to tell a story. She mastered the art of letter writing to stay in touch with family and friends throughout the world. She loved life, and wanted to share that love with everyone around her. She was known for never forgetting to send a card for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special occasions.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jim; four children, David (Michelle) Braun, of Oviedo, Fla., Thomas (Lesley Schwartz) Braun, of Seattle, Wash., Lisa (Bret) Patterson, of Dubuque, and Kevin (Maria) Braun, of Peosta, Iowa. She loved to talk about her nine grandchildren, Ben, Jacob and Sarah Braun, Bryant and Corey Patterson, and Paula, Teresa, Jeremy and Timothy Braun. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two special aunts, Genevieve Dickmann and Bernadette Dickmann.
She will be lovingly remembered by her family and all who knew her.
Memorial donations may be made in Judy’s honor to St. Anthony’s Church in Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque.
Judy’s family would like to thank Melanie, Julie, Stephanie and Sarah from Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care and support they provided.
A tribute video for Judy may be viewed and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hskfh.com.