KEARNEY, Neb. — Mary Lou White, 86, of Kearney, Neb., died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
The family will greet friends and relatives of Mary Lou from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, and after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Mary Lou White was born in Petersburg, Iowa, on July 9, 1932, to Clarence and Anna Wessels. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in New Vienna, Iowa. Mary Lou Wessels married Paul E. Rahe on April 18, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. Two children were born of this marriage, Patrick and Paul. Paul E. Rahe died in an accident on September 27, 1956. Mary Lou Rahe married Vernon A. White at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna on May 11, 1962. Children of the marriage of Vernon and Mary Lou are Mary (who died at birth), Daniel, David and Steven.
Mary Lou was a stay-at-home mother until her sons were in high school. She then worked at Kearney Catholic High School until her retirement. Mary Lou enjoyed bowling in several leagues at Ertl Lanes in Dyersville, and at the Hilltop and Big Apple Lanes in Kearney. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. Vernon and Mary Lou traveled extensively during their retirement. The two of them spent entire summers at their cabin at Harlan County Lake. She loved her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Patrick Rahe and his wife, Teri, Paul Rahe and his wife, Kimberly, Daniel White, David White and his wife, Cheryl, all of Kearney; and Steven White and his wife, Sharon, of Elm Creek, Neb.; grandchildren, Andrew (Mandy) Rahe, of Kearney, Michelle (Corey) Friedrich, of Aurora, S.D., Alex Rahe, of Kearney, Tori (Shawn) Hatcher, of Severn, Md., Jacob White, of Lincoln, Neb., Bailee White, of Elm Creek, Colten White, of Lincoln, Dane (Kara) Johnson, of Elm Creek, Josh (Abby) Johnson, of Kearney, Cody (Katie) Sparks, of Milford, Neb., Ryan Sparks, of Kearney, Ross Sparks, of Callaway, Neb., and Trevor (Nikki) Sparks, of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; great-grandchildren, Shelby (Brett) Johnson, Cale, Krason, Cannon, Coy, Hayden, Connor, Rhett, Ezra, Logan, Wyatt, Carleigh, Madison and Deklyn; a great-great-grandson, Briggs; a brother-in-law, Allen (Dee) White, of Guttenberg, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Marolf, of Farley, Iowa; along with other relatives and many friends.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Paul Rahe and Vernon White; infant daughter, Mary; a brother, Fred Wessels; sisters, Germaine Schuster, Eileen Engelken, Phyllis Clemens and Ruth Osenburg; brothers-in-law, Ralph Marolf, Richard “Dick” Jacque, Wayne Osenburg, Arnold Schuster, Clarence Engelken and D.O. Clemens; sisters-in-law, Ethel Jacque and Norma Wessels; and a great-grandson, Blake Rahe.