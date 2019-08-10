GALENA, Ill. — James Joseph Doyle, 91, of Galena, Ill., and formerly of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Galena, where friends may also call after 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Galena.
He was born in Hazel Green, Wis., on July 20, 1928, the son of Roscoe and Agnes (Heitkamp) Doyle. Jim was united in marriage to Rosemary Fleege on May 2, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, Wis.
He spent many years farming and raising registered Hereford cattle with business partner, Father John Dolan. Aside from farming, in 1962, he started a trucking business, hauling paper to the paper mills in the Green Bay, Wis., area. In 1967, he took a position driving semi-trucks for Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque, and retired in 1993. Later in 1993, he began working at Eagle Ridge Inn and Resort as a bell captain, retiring in 2013, at the age of 85.
He enjoyed spending time watching the grandkids at sporting events, cheerleading and dance recitals, and many more activities. Many hours were spent in the garage, making wood projects for the family, as well. Rosemary and Jim traveled all over the United States for many years, with friends or relatives or just by themselves. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, of Galena; three daughters, Diana (Robert) Wubben, of Neenah, Wis., and Nancy Brashaw and Patti (David) Hoefer, both of Galena; one son, David (Laura Wullweber) Doyle, of Marshall, Wis.; a sister, Margaret Doyle Burns, of Onalaska, Wis.; 14 grandchildren, Ryan Wubben, Jessica Wubben-Roth, Jason Brashaw, Eric Brashaw, Elizabeth Brashaw-Monroy, Michael Brashaw, Andrew Brashaw, Erin Brashaw-Brenner, Amy Hoefer, Katie Hoefer-Stork, Kari Hoefer-Johnson, Stephanie Doyle-Jackson, James Doyle and Amanda Doyle-Schimenz; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Paul Brashaw; a grandson, Neil Brashaw; a great-granddaughter, Kimberly Brashaw; two brothers, Edmund and John Doyle; and two sisters, Bernice Leifker and Agnes Ramaker.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Crist and the staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, for their wonderful care provided to Jim the past three years.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.